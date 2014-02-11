TripAdvisor revenue rises 26 pct as display-based advertising surges

Feb 11 Online travel research company TripAdvisor Inc reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a surge in display-based advertising.

Revenue from display-based advertising rose 46 percent to $32.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Total revenue rose to $212.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $169.4 million, a year earlier.

Net profit fell to $20.3 million, or 14 cents per share, from $33.6 million, or 23 cents per share.