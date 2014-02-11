TripAdvisor revenue rises 26 pct as display-based advertising surges

UPDATE 1-Canada's Precision Drilling posts lower-than-expected revenue
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in revenue as the rates customers paid to hire rigs fell despite increased demand.
Feb 11 Online travel research company TripAdvisor Inc reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a surge in display-based advertising.
Revenue from display-based advertising rose 46 percent to $32.5 million in the fourth quarter.
Total revenue rose to $212.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $169.4 million, a year earlier.
Net profit fell to $20.3 million, or 14 cents per share, from $33.6 million, or 23 cents per share.
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in revenue as the rates customers paid to hire rigs fell despite increased demand.
* Says board of directors has adopted a new shareholder rights plan ("new plan") to replace existing shareholder rights plan
BEIJING, April 24 China's Ant Financial said on Monday it wants to increase operations in Japan by partnering with at least one payment firm, amid a rapid Asia expansion and a $1.2 billion bid for U.S. transfer service MoneyGram International Inc.