TripAdvisor profit up 9 pct on higher referrals, advertising

BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance
May 6 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly profit rose 9 percent, helped by increased revenue from referrals to booking sites and display advertisements.
The net income attributable to TripAdvisor rose to $68 million, or 47 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March, from $62.3 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 54 cents per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs
April 19 Ebay Inc reported a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more shoppers visited its e-commerce websites and efforts to revamp its platform paid off.