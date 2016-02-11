TripAdvisor revenue rises 7.3 pct

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from display ads and subscriptions.
The company's revenue rose to $309 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $288 million a year earlier.
However, net income fell to $3 million, or 2 cents per share, from $36 million, or 25 cents per share in the same period of 2014. (bit.ly/1RsuR44)
Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 45 cents per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: