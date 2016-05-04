Travel website operator TripAdvisor's revenue falls 3 pct

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent as the company earned less from referring visitors to third-party websites.
The company's net income fell to $27 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $63 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1SZdIhM)
Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 32 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $352 million from $363 million. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: