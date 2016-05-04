UPDATE 2-TripAdvisor revenue falls as referral revenue drops

(Adds details)
May 4 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly
revenue fell 3 percent, missing analyst estimates, as a rise in
hotel bookings on its websites hurt revenue from referrals to
third-party sites.
TripAdvisor has been allowing users in the United States
and the UK to reserve hotels directly on its websites since
2014, charging hotels a fee for the bookings. The feature was
rolled out globally in the first quarter.
The company, whose profit also fell more than expected, said
on Wednesday that referral revenue dropped 13.3 percent to $189
million in the quarter.
TripAdvisor said total costs and expenses rose 13.6 percent
to $310 million in the quarter. (bit.ly/1SZdIhM)
TripAdvisor-branded display-based advertising and
subscription revenue, which includes display ad and
subscription-based revenue, rose 11 percent in the period.
The company's net income fell 57 percent to $27 million, or
18 cents per share, in the first quarter from $63 million, or 43
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 32 cents per share, far
short of the average analysts' estimate of 46 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $352 million from $363 million, missing the
average estimate of $370.5 million.
TripAdvisor's shares were down 5 percent at $60 in
after-hours trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had
fallen nearly 23 pct this year.
The company's results follow those of larger travel website
operator Expedia Inc, which posted a surprise
first-quarter profit last week, helped by acquisitions of Orbitz
Worldwide Inc, Travelocity and HomeAway Inc.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Ted Kerr)