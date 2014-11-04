TripAdvisor profit dips on lower-than-expected referrals

Nov 4 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc
reported a slight drop in quarterly profit, hurt by
lower-than-expected revenue from referrals.
TripAdvisor shares traded down 15 percent at $71 in
post-market trading.
The company's net income fell to $54 million, or 37 cents
per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $56
million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48
cents per share. (bit.ly/1x4SAMG)
Revenue rose 39 percent to $354 million.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)