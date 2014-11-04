TripAdvisor profit dips on lower-than-expected referrals

Nov 4 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported a slight drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower-than-expected revenue from referrals.

TripAdvisor shares traded down 15 percent at $71 in post-market trading.

The company's net income fell to $54 million, or 37 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $56 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48 cents per share. (bit.ly/1x4SAMG)

Revenue rose 39 percent to $354 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)