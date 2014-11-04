UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor profit sags as costs jump; shares slide

(Adds details, CEO quote from statement)
Nov 4 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc
reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts
estimates by a wide margin as marketing costs jumped by nearly
two-thirds and referral revenue lagged the company's
expectations.
TripAdvisor shares fell 15 percent to $71 in post-market
trading as the higher costs ate into a 39 percent rise in
revenue.
Chief Executive Officer Steve Kaufer added that lower-than-
expected click-based revenue growth partially offset gains made
from the purchase of travel booking website Viator in July.
The company relies heavily on click-based advertising, which
made up 70 percent of its total revenue in the latest quarter.
TripAdvisor makes money when a user clicks through to a
third-party booking site.
The company launched a major advertising campaign in the
third quarter, driving selling and marketing costs up 64 percent
to $159 million.
The company's net income fell to $54 million, or 37 cents
per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $56
million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48
cents per share. (bit.ly/1x4SAMG)
At $354 million, revenue exceeded market expectations but
earnings lagged.
Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents per share on
revenue of $348.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)