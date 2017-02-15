Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
Shares of the company, which owns websites such as TripAdvisor.com and Oyster.com, fell 4.3 percent to $50.45 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
The company's net income fell to $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kTQAIf)
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 16 cents per share.
The company reported revenue of $316 million, below the average analyst estimate of $326.5 million. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017