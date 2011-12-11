Expedia shareholders to gain from spinoff-Barron's

NEW YORK Dec 11 Shares of TripAdvisor, the largest Internet travel site, will likely trade well after the business is spun off from Expedia , Barron's financial newspaper said in its Dec 12 edition.

TripAdvisor's revenue has grown about 30 percent lately and some investors are valuing its post-split shares at more than $35, compared with $27.91 seen in the "when issued" market, Barron's said in its Streetwise column.

When-issued refers to provisional trading before securities are issued.

Expedia shareholders will own all of TripAdvisor's shares after the spin-off. Expedia said last week stockholders had approved the spin-off and it expected to close on the transaction around Dec 20.