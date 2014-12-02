Houston energy hedge fund AAA Capital to close at year's end

NEW YORK Dec 2 Energy hedge fund AAA Capital Management Advisors will shut its doors and return investor money at the end of the year as traders continue suffering lackluster returns amid a structural change in energy markets.

A. Anthony Annunziato, the fund's president, said on its website after 17 years of managing money, "I have decided to return investor capital and retire from the asset management industry by the end of 2014."

The announcement was initially made on Nov. 24, the statement said. Annunziato declined to comment.

The fund, at its peak, managed more than $2 billion for bank clients, as well as its own account, trading oil and natural gas futures and options.

As of September, AAA Capital Management's total assets under management were $536 million. Crude futures tumbled this year, falling 36 percent to date from June highs.

The fund managed money for high net worth clients through the Sydling AAA Master Fund, a subsidiary of UBS Alternatives , and AAA Master Fund at Ceres Managed Futures, a Morgan Stanley subsidiary.

Annunziato, who kept a low media profile, started as a commodities broker on the Chicago Board of Trade in the early 1970s.

He started AAA Capital in 1997 leveraging his experience as an energy broker for Citigroup.

In 2006, AAA Capital launched AAA Asset Management Master Fund to manage its own money, and saw a gain of 36.7 percent during the 2008 oil price run up, where other funds' profits declined sharply.

In the last three years, the fund has seen lackluster returns. As of September, it was down 4.27 percent, according to the Hedge Fund Research database.

Energy has become an increasingly difficult asset class to trade. U.S. regulations have forced banks out of the market, decreasing available capital. A lack of volatility as interest rates remain near zero has also hampered returns across the industry.

Growing domestic natural gas supplies forced out many large hedge funds that once made significant profit trading only that commodity.

A sharp rise in natural gas futures prices in February preceded a nine-month, 30 percent decline in the price of the fuel.

Rising U.S. oil supplies are producing a similar effect.

U.S. oil futures, which traded above $100 per barrel in June, have since plummeted below $70, hitting a five-year low on Monday. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Walden Siew and Gunna Dickson)