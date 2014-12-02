Houston energy hedge fund AAA Capital to close at year's end

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 2 Energy hedge fund AAA Capital
Management Advisors will shut its doors and return investor
money at the end of the year as traders continue suffering
lackluster returns amid a structural change in energy markets.
A. Anthony Annunziato, the fund's president, said on its
website after 17 years of managing money, "I have decided to
return investor capital and retire from the asset management
industry by the end of 2014."
The announcement was initially made on Nov. 24, the
statement said. Annunziato declined to comment.
The fund, at its peak, managed more than $2 billion for bank
clients, as well as its own account, trading oil and natural gas
futures and options.
As of September, AAA Capital Management's total assets under
management were $536 million. Crude futures tumbled this year,
falling 36 percent to date from June highs.
The fund managed money for high net worth clients through
the Sydling AAA Master Fund, a subsidiary of UBS Alternatives
, and AAA Master Fund at Ceres Managed Futures, a
Morgan Stanley subsidiary.
Annunziato, who kept a low media profile, started as a
commodities broker on the Chicago Board of Trade in the early
1970s.
He started AAA Capital in 1997 leveraging his experience as
an energy broker for Citigroup.
In 2006, AAA Capital launched AAA Asset Management Master
Fund to manage its own money, and saw a gain of 36.7 percent
during the 2008 oil price run up, where other funds' profits
declined sharply.
In the last three years, the fund has seen lackluster
returns. As of September, it was down 4.27 percent, according to
the Hedge Fund Research database.
Energy has become an increasingly difficult asset class to
trade. U.S. regulations have forced banks out of the market,
decreasing available capital. A lack of volatility as interest
rates remain near zero has also hampered returns across the
industry.
Growing domestic natural gas supplies forced out many large
hedge funds that once made significant profit trading only that
commodity.
A sharp rise in natural gas futures prices in
February preceded a nine-month, 30 percent decline in the price
of the fuel.
Rising U.S. oil supplies are producing a similar effect.
U.S. oil futures, which traded above $100 per barrel
in June, have since plummeted below $70, hitting a five-year low
on Monday.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Walden Siew and
Gunna Dickson)