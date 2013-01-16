Tri Ponte Homes sees IPO priced at $14-$16 per share

Jan 16 Tri Ponte Homes LLC said it plans to
offer 11.7 million shares in its initial public offering at
between $14 and $16 each, a month after the homebuilder filed to
go public.
The company told U.S. regulators in December that it intends
to raise up to $172.5 million from its IPO as it looks to
benefit from a recovery in the housing market.
Tri Ponte will sell 10 million shares in the offering, with
the rest being offered by selling stockholders, including board
chairman Barry Sternlicht, who will retain a 51.7 percent stake
in the company after the offering. ()
The U.S. housing market, which fell into a deep rut six
years ago, has been recovering as low interest rates prompt
consumers to buy homes.
Homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp also filed for an IPO
placeholder of up to $250 million in December, and said it was
on track to become the sixth-largest listed homebuilder in North
America after the offering.
At the mid-point of Tri Ponte's proposed range, the IPO will
raise $175.5 million in proceeds and the company will have a
market valuation of about $474 million.
It plans to list its shares on the New York Stock under the
symbol "TPH".
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and FBR are the lead
underwriters to the offering.