UPDATE 1-TriQuint forecasts surprise 2nd-qtr loss

* Q1 rev $216.7 mln vs est $214.7
* Q1 adj EPS $0.02, in-line
* Expects 10 cents-15 cents a share loss in Q2
* Sees $170 mln-$185 mln revenue in Q2
* Shares down 13 pct in extended trade
April 25 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc
forecast a surprise loss for the current quarter, warning about
weakness in its key mobile market, sending its shares down 13
percent in extended trade.
The company, which makes chips used in mobile phones to
connect to data and voice networks, said it expects 10 cents to
15 cents per share loss in the second quarter.
It forecast revenue of $170 million to $185 million.
Analysts were looking for a 5 cent per share profit on $223
million in revenue for the second quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We anticipate a challenging second quarter in the mobile
devices market, specifically with our largest customer," Chief
Executive Ralph Quinsey said in a statement.
TriQuint counts Apple Inc is its largest customer .
Analysts expect Apple's iPhone sales cooling off after a record
quarter ahead of the next-generation iPhone 5 launch.
First-quarter earnings were $1.9 million, or 1 cent per
share. Excluding items, it earned 2 cents per share, matching
Wall Street estimates.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $216.7 million, but was slightly
above analysts' $214.7 million expectations.
Shares of the company were down 13 percent in extended
trading. They closed at $5.52 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.