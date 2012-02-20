TriQuint launches new module, sees rev from Q3

Feb 20 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc unveiled a dual-band power amplifier duplexer, dubbed the world's smallest, to tap the surge in demand for 3G and 4G smartphones.

The new Tritium Duo module combines two power amplifiers and duplexers (PADs) in a single compact module, replacing up to 12 discrete components and freeing up space in a smartphone.

"We are sampling it now with a lot of our key customers," Shane Smith, vice president, mobile devices global marketing, told Reuters.

TriQuint, which counts HTC Corp, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Nokia and Research In Motion among its customers, is sampling the new module with customers like Samsung Electronics, Smith said.

Smith hopes to start shipping the new modules in good volumes by August and expects addition to revenue from the third quarter.

Tritium PADs are a family of highly integrated modules designed for use in mobile phones, data cards and USB modems.

The new module, which will save at least 25 percent space compared to rival products, is expected to help mobile device manufacturers to include more features or larger batteries in thinner, lighter smartphones.