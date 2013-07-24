China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 23 Chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, buoyed by demand for its chips used in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.
The company's shares rose 12.6 percent to $7.68 in after-hours trading.
TriQuint posted a net loss of $14.9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared a loss of $13.1 million, or 8 cents a year earlier.
Excluding items, the loss was 7 cents per share
Revenue rose to $190.1 million from $178.0 million a year earlier.
Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple Inc's major contract manufacturers, accounted for 31 percent of TriQuint's revenue in 2012.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.