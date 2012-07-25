BRIEF-Eestor Corporation reports Qtrly loss per share C$0.01
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
July 25 Chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc posted a quarterly loss, hurt by weak demand for mobile devices at its customers.
The company said it expected gross margins of between 30 percent and 32 percent, compared with 25.2 percent in the second quarter.
TriQuint, which makes chips used in mobile phones to connect to data and voice networks, posted net loss of $16.5 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with a profit of $16.6 million, or 10 cents in the prior year.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $178 million.
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.