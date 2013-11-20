版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 08:09 BJT

BRIEF-Tri-Tech reports Q3 loss per share $0.15

Nov 19 Tri-Tech Holding Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 loss per share $0.15 * Q3 revenue fell 49.8 percent to $9.1 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
