BRIEF-Triumph announces that Mississippi supreme court has affirmed dismissal of all Eaton claims

Nov 22 Triumph Group Inc : * Announces that Mississippi supreme court has affirmed dismissal of all Eaton

claims * Says court affirms dismissal with prejudice of all of eaton's claims against

the co, unit Triumph actuation systems & some employees * Says supreme court also affirmed the previously imposed $1.6 million sanction

against Eaton and certain of its attorneys * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
