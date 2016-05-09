Triumph says it has plans to keep operating if machinists strike

SEATTLE May 9 Triumph Group said on
Monday it has contingency plans in case machinists strike at one
of its aerospace factories that supplies parts to Boeing
and other aircraft makers.
A Triumph spokeswoman said in response to questions from
Reuters that the company would continue to operate during any
work stoppage and "meet its obligations" to customers. About 400
machinists are voting Monday on a contract offer and strike
ballot, the company and the union said.
