UPDATE 3-Triumph says it has plans to keep operating if machinists strike

By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE May 9 Triumph Group has
contingency plans in case machinists strike at one of its
aerospace factories that supplies parts to Boeing and
other aircraft makers, the company said on Monday.
Triumph spokeswoman Lynne Warne said in response to Reuters
questions that the company would continue to operate during any
work stoppage and "meet its obligations" to customers.
About 400 members of the International Association of
Machinists are voting on Monday on a contract offer and strike
ballot, the company and the union said. If two-thirds of the
workers who vote approve a strike, the walkout would begin at
12:01 a.m. PDT on Wednesday (0701 GMT), the union said.
Triumph "has contingency plans in place," Warne said in an
email. The factory "will keep operating and will continue to
meet its obligations to its customers during any work stoppage."
Warne said Triumph's contingency plans did not include
having engineers fill in for striking machinists. Leaders of the
plant's engineering union recently told the company in a letter
they believed such temporary assignments were not allowed under
the contract for members of the Society of Professional
Engineering Employees in Aerospace.
"SPEEA employees will be involved in providing support to
replacement workers in a number of ways, many of which are
similar to the type of tasks they already perform," Warne said.
Triumph shares rose 0.6 percent to $35.66 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday.
Loss of production from a key supplier has the potential to
disrupt aircraft production at Boeing and Airbus,
industry experts said. It was not clear how much inventory might
be available that would allow aircraft assembly to continue or
how many of the parts made at the plant are also made at other
factories.
The 394,000-square-foot (36,600-square-metre) facility,
known as Triumph Composite Systems located in Spokane,
Washington, makes about 20,000 parts a month, including floor
panels, air ducts and interior pieces for cockpits and passenger
cabins, the company said on its website.
A former Boeing facility, the plant makes parts for a number
of Boeing aircraft, including the 787 Dreamliner, industry
experts said. Boeing sold the factory to Triumph in 2003.
Boeing and Airbus have declined to comment on the potential
for a work stoppage at the factory.
