Trivago's IPO falls below expectations - source

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Trivago GmbH, the hotel search platform that is majority owned by U.S. online travel firm Expedia Inc, raised $287 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, far below expectations, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The underwhelming pricing of the Düsseldorf, Germany-based company's offering reflects some concerns among investors, in a challenging year for technology IPOs, that it may be too reliant on a few online travel companies for its revenue.
Trivago priced 26.1 million American depository shares (ADS) on Thursday, fewer than its planned 28.5 million. At $11 an ADS, the pricing was also below its indicated range of $13 and $15, the source said, asking for anonymity become the details are not yet public. Expedia and Trivago did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.