Expedia's hotel search platform Trivago plans IPO of up to $400 mln

Nov 14 Trivago, the hotel search platform
majority held by online travel firm Expedia Inc, filed
with the U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public
offering of up to $400 million.
Trivago said it planned to offer American depositary shares
(ADSs), representing Class A shares of its affiliate, travel
B.V.
A portion of the ADSs will be issued and sold by the company
and a portion by certain shareholders, the company said. The
selling shareholders include Trivago's founders.
In 2012, Expedia paid 477 million euros ($531 million) for a
62 percent stake in Trivago.
Expedia, which is not selling any ADSs, and its affiliates
will hold Class B shares after the IPO, the company said.
Expedia Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told investors in
July that management and Trivago's founding team had agreed to
an IPO to value Trivago as a standalone company.
Monday's filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Trivago plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol
"TRVG."
JPMorgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan
Stanley & Co LLC are the underwriters to the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)