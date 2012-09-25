版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts TriZetto's CFR to B2

Sept 25 TriZetto Group Inc : * Moody's lowers trizetto's cfr to b2; assigns caa1 to proposed 2nd lien term

loan * Rpt-moody's lowers trizetto's cfr to b2; assigns caa1 to proposed 2nd lien

term loan

