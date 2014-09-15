版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 18:15 BJT

Cognizant to buy IT services provider Trizetto for $2.7 bln

Sept 15 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said it would buy privately held healthcare IT services provider TriZetto Corp for $2.7 billion in cash.

Cognizant said the deal would immediately add to adjusted profit.

Cognizant said it would fund the deal through a combination of cash and debt and had secured $1 billion in financing. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
