UPDATE 4-Gannett, Tronc end merger talks, terms not 'acceptable'

(Rewrites, adds comments from conference call)
By Liana B. Baker and Jessica Toonkel
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK Nov 1 The long-awaited
merger between Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA
Today, and Tronc Inc, the publisher of the Chicago
Tribune and the Los Angeles Times, fell apart on Tuesday after
months of talks.
The abandonment of Gannett's bid comes as the newspaper
industry had been looking to consolidate in the face of
declining circulation, rising costs, shrinking advertising
revenue and a shift to digital content.
Tronc, whose shares closed down more than 12 percent at
$10.54, said on Tuesday that a deal was agreed upon in
mid-September with Gannett, but Gannett later informed Tronc
that its financing had encountered "an unexpected delay."
Tronc Chief Executive Justin Dearborn, speaking on the
company's third-quarter earnings conference call, said that
Tronc found out this in the morning that Gannett had backed out
of negotiations after six months of talks and a due diligence
process dating back to June.
"We were disappointed that in the face of the reported
challenges surrounding its financing, Gannett's board determined
it would not complete the transaction," Dearborn said.
Earlier, a Gannett spokesman said a number of financing
options were available, but the No. 1 U.S. newspaper publisher
by circulation decided to terminate talks "after considering
both accretion to shareholders and whether the terms make sense
for the company."
"In the end the terms were not acceptable," a Gannett
spokesman said in an email.
Gannett's shares fell 17 percent last week after a
disappointing quarterly loss, driven by advertising declines.
The stock closed down 2.3 percent at $7.59 on Tuesday.
SIDE EFFECTS
Dearborn said the deal talks set Tronc back three to six
months in adopting its new digital turnaround strategy, saying
the company delayed projects and also had issues with recruiting
sales people during the talks.
Gannett and Tronc's deal had come close to being signed on
Oct. 26, Dearborn said.
The two parties had agreed to a purchase price of $18.75
per Tronc share, or about $683 million overall, according to
sources familiar with the situation, who wished to remain
anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.
However, in recent days, two of the banks lined up to
provide Gannett financing backed off the deal after Gannett's
earnings. After looking into securing financing at more
expensive terms, it decided to back away from the deal, the
sources added, ending a merger that been in the public eye since
April.
Gannett made an initial unsolicited offer of $12.25 per
share for Tronc - formerly Tribune Publishing Co - in April,
valuing the company at about $815 million. Its raised offer of
$15 per share a month later publicly was also rejected.
Merrick Media LLC, an investment firm that owns 16 percent
of Tronc and is led by Tronc Chairman Michael Ferro, had
resisted talks until a few months ago and came under pressure
from some of Tronc's shareholders such as Los Angeles investment
firm Oaktree Capital Management to consider a deal.
Up to Monday's close, Gannett's shares had lost about 50
percent of their value since it made its first offer for Tronc
on April 25. Tronc's shares had gained 60 percent.
Tronc said its revenue in the third quarter was $378
million, down 6.8 percent compared to $406 million a year ago.
The distraction of merger talks slightly reduced revenue, Tronc
said.
(Reporting Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Jessica Toonkel
in New York, additional reporting by Rishika Sadam and Supantha
Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Bill
Rigby)