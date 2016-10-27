UPDATE 1-Gannett continues its pursuit of Tronc -sources

(Adds context)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Oct 27 Gannett Co Inc remains in active
negotiations to acquire U.S. newspaper publishing peer Tronc Inc
, despite reporting disappointing earnings on Thursday
that weighed on its shares, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Gannett's negotiations with Tronc, the newspaper and online
media company that used to be part of Tribune Co, have
been complicated by its latest quarterly loss, driven by
declines in print advertising. Its shares fell more than 17
percent to $8.21 in New York on Thursday, giving it a market
capitalization of $960 million.
Tronc shares dropped as much 30 percent on Thursday after
Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that banks financing
Gannett's takeover of Tronc, which has a market capitalization
of around $500 million, have backed out, putting the deal in
doubt.
The Reuters sources said that the potential structure of the
deal had not been finalized, and that financing had not yet come
up as an issue that could kill the deal. There is, however, no
certainty that an agreement will be reached, the sources said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Gannett and Tronc offered no
immediate comment.
Talks between Gannett and Tronc come at a challenging time
for the newspaper industry, which is grappling with high costs,
shrinking advertising dollars and a broad move toward digital
content. Gannett, which has been on an acquisitive streak all
year, is betting that bigger scale will bring savings and help
generate more profit.
In April, Gannett made an unsolicited takeover offer for
Tribune of $12.25 per share in cash, in a deal worth roughly
$815 million. It followed up a month later with a $15 per share
offer. Then in June, Gannett tried to influence a vote on board
of director nominees at Tronc by turning it into a referendum on
the board's handling of its takeover approach.
Merrick Media LLC, an investment firm that owns 16 percent
of Tribune Publishing and is led by Tronc Chairman Michael
Ferro, had resisted a deal with Gannett until a few months ago,
when the two companies starting negotiating in earnest.
