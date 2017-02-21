UPDATE 2-Tronox to acquire titanium dioxide business of Cristal

(Adds comments by Tasnee's CEO)
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd
announced plans on Tuesday to buy the titanium dioxide business
of Cristal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Tasnee, for $1.67
billion cash and new shares.
The deal would make Tronox the world's largest producer of
the whitening pigment, operating 11 titanium dioxide plants in
eight countries with total capacity of 1.3 million tonnes per
year.
Cristal will hold a 24 percent stake in the new Tronox,
which will include the expanded pigments unit.
The deal will help Cristal pay its outstanding bank debt of
$1.673 billion in Saudi Arabia, Tronox said in a statement.
Those banks include The Saudi British Bank, an affiliate of
HSBC Holdings, Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank and Alawwal Bank,
Mutlaq al-Morished, the CEO of Tasnee told Al Arabiya TV.
"We have reached this agreement through a comprehensive
evaluation of the entire assets of Cristal. We preferred to get
just the equivalence of the value of the debt of Cristal while
the remaining value of the deal will be transferred into
shares."
Tronox said the cash portion of the deal is expected to be
partly funded through the sale of the alkali business and other
non-core assets.
Tronox expects the deal to close before the first quarter of
2018, subject to regulatory approvals, it said.
Cristal will also get two of Tronox's nine board seats.
Credit Suisse was Tronox's financial adviser. Kirkland &
Ellis LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP were its legal
advisers.
Tronox said it intends to acquire Cristal's titanium slag
production facility in Jizan, southern Saudi Arabia.
Cristal is owned 79 percent by Tasnee and 20 percent by Gulf
Investment Corporation (GIC), which is equally owned by the six
states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and is
headquartered in Kuwait.
