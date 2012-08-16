版本:
New Issue-Tronox Finance LLC sells $900 mln notes

Aug 16 Tronox Finance LLC on Wednesday sold $900
million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The issue is guaranteed by Tronox Ltd. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $650 million. 
    Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TRONOX FINANCE LLC 

AMT $900 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/20/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 495 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    CALLABLE    08/15/2015

