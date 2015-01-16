Roche buys France's Trophos to expand in neuromuscular disease

ZURICH Jan 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Friday it had agreed to buy privately held Trophos to
gain access to an experimental drug to treat a debilitating
genetic neuromuscular disease.
Under the terms of the agreement, Trophos' shareholders will
receive an upfront payment of 120 million euros ($140 million),
plus further payments based on certain predetermined milestones
worth up to 350 million euros.
The deal, Roche's third this week, will give the Swiss
drugmaker Trophos' investigational medicine olesoxime, which is
being developed as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy
(SMA).
($1 = 0.8599 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Anand Basu)