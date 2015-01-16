UPDATE 1-Roche buys France's Trophos to expand in neuromuscular disease

(Adds details)
ZURICH Jan 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Friday it had agreed to buy privately-held Trophos to
gain access to an experimental drug to treat a debilitating
genetic neuromuscular disease.
The acquisition is the latest in a spate of deals by Roche
as it uses its cash pile to expand its portfolio of medicines
and invests in genomic data and tools to help in drug discovery
and development.
So far this week Roche has paid $1 billion for a stake in
Foundation Medicine, signed a licensing deal for an
antibiotic boosting drug for up to $750 million and partnered
with Genome pioneer J. Craig Venter.
Under the terms of the agreement with Trophos, the French
firm's shareholders will receive an upfront payment of 120
million euros ($140 million), plus further payments based on
certain predetermined milestones worth up to 350 million euros.
The deal brings the Swiss drugmaker Trophos' investigational
medicine olesoxime, which is being developed as a treatment for
spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
SMA is a highly disabling genetic disease characterised by
progressive muscle weakness and loss of motor functions, which
affects one in 6,000 to one in 10,000 children.
Olesoxime, which has been granted orphan drug status by
regulators in the United States and Europe, works by protecting
the health of motor nerve cells. Orphan drug designation is
awarded to drugs intended to treat rare conditions that have
limited treatment options.
Results of a Phase II study presented last year found the
drug showed a beneficial effect on the maintenance of
neuromuscular function and also helped reduce medical
complications associated with the disease.
Roche has made a series of investments in treatments for
genetic muscle-weakening diseases.
In 2011, it signed a licensing deal for experimental drugs
from PTC therapeutics and last year struck an alliance with
Canadian venture capital firm AmorChem to discover therapies for
myotonic muscular dystrophy 1, or Steinert's disease.
($1 = 0.8599 euros)
