UPDATE 1-T. Rowe Price closes Health Sciences Fund to new investors

(Adds sector details)
BOSTON, June 1 Investment manager T. Rowe Price
Group said on Monday it has closed its Health Sciences
Fund to new investors amid a faster pace of inflows,
reflecting the sector's popularity.
Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price said the fund and similar
portfolios for institutional clients, focused on healthcare,
medicine and life sciences, held $14.8 billion as of April 30.
That was up by $5.9 billion since the end of 2013, including
$1.8 billion of inflows.
If flows were to continue at the current pace, portfolio
manager Taymour Tamaddon said in a statement, "it could
eventually strain our ability to invest efficiently and result
in a less effective investment strategy."
Data from Thomson Reuters Lipper unit shows that healthcare
and biotech funds, with total assets of $114 billion, had net
deposits of $12 billion so far this year through May 27.
That was by far the largest inflow among all sector equity
funds. Natural resources funds were in second place with $5.7
billion of inflow in the same period.
The largest fund in the healthcare and biotech sector is the
$50 billion Vanguard Health Care Fund, Lipper said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Dan Grebler)