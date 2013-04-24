版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 19:44 BJT

T. Rowe Price first-quarter profit rises 22 percent

April 24 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Inc said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose over 22 percent.

The Baltimore fund company reported net income of $241.9 million, or 91 cents per share, up from net income of $197.5 million, or 75 cents per share, for the same period a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐