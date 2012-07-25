T. Rowe Price quarterly net inches up on higher assets

BOSTON, July 25 Money manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc said second-quarter profit rose slightly as an increase in assets under management produced higher fees.

For the three months ended June 30 the Baltimore-based company reported net income of $206.8 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with $204.7 million, or 76 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected 81 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.