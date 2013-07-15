版本:
BRIEF-T. Rowe Price continues to oppose Dell buyout

July 15 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Chairman Brian Rogers in a statement: * Continues to oppose Dell Inc buyout as it has been proposed
