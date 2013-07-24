版本:
T. Rowe Price closes nine investor centers, keeps six open

July 24 T. Rowe Price Group Inc closed nine of 15 investor centers at the end of May and will rely more on serving retail customers via phone and online services, executives said.

"Dealing with our clients over the Internet and phone has caught up to dealing with them face-to-face," said James Kennedy, chief executive of the Baltimore asset manager, in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Kennedy spoke in connection with financial results that T. Rowe Price released for the three months ended June 30.
