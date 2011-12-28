FUNDVIEW-T Rowe Price tech fund likes Chinese internet stocks

* Baidu, Autodesk among top holdings

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Soham Chatterjee

Dec 28 Chinese Internet companies will gain as the world's largest Web market adds more users, while information technology service providers may lose business to cloud-driven platforms, the manager of T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund said.

Kennard Allen, who manages the $2.8 billion fund, told Reuters that despite potential risks, Chinese Internet companies are well placed to attract more users in the next decade.

The fund recently added search engine major Baidu Inc -- called China's Google -- to its portfolio.

It is also invested in Sina Corp, China's largest Internet portal operator.

Internet penetration in China hovers around 36 percent, despite more than 485 million users. The potential for growth is huge as user sophistication remains low outside big cities.

Allen said the fund was down 6.7 percent this year (till Dec. 21), compared with a 7.3 percent fall in its benchmark Lipper Science & Technology Funds Index.

Strong performances by Dell Inc and storage software provider CommVault Systems Inc, helped the fund. It had about 3 percent and 1 percent of its total funds invested in those stocks, respectively, as on Sept. 29.

Texas Instruments Inc's acquisition of National Semiconductor, in which Allen's fund had a large position, also helped its performance.

Thomson Reuters' Lipper assigns the fund -- which holds positions in social media majors Facebook and Twitter -- a four rating for total return on a scale of one to five, five being the best. It rates the fund five for consistent return.

UNDER A CLOUD

Allen is worried about the long-term prospects for technology service providers such as Accenture and Cognizant.

"I believe more and more labor-intensive technology processes will be automated by better technology, with cloud computing being the driver of change," he said.

Clients are increasingly switching to cloud-computing offerings such as Amazon's Web Services and Microsoft's Azure Services Platform, as they look for low-cost automated services.

Microsoft -- the fund's biggest investment (as on Sep. 29) -- is also attractive to Allen as he expects its Windows 8 operating system, scheduled to release next year, to drive profits even in a tough spending environment.

The fund is also bullish on Red Hat Inc as it continues to gain market share with its Linux operating system (OS), virtualization products and JBoss application server.

Virtualization software helps a single computer do the work of multiple machines, boosting efficiency and cutting costs.

"Longer term, Red Hat is kind of a mini Microsoft... It is the dominant OS provider within open-source, just like Microsoft is the dominant OS provider within that type of computing," Allen said.

The fund holds about 0.6 million Red Hat shares.

Among mid-cap stocks, Allen is optimistic about Autodesk whose market-leading AutoCAD computer-aided design software benefits from growing infrastructure projects demand.

"Autodesk has over 90 percent gross margins, about 25 percent operating margins and has over half of the market share ... In the next two to five years the company can grow its earnings dramatically faster than the overall technology industry," Allen said.

The fund had 3 percent of its assets invested in the stock, as on Sept. 29.