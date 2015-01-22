版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 03:57 BJT

T. Rowe says bond head Gitlin leaves for Capital Group

BOSTON Jan 22 T. Rowe Price Group of Baltimore said its head of fixed income Michael Gitlin is resigning to take the same job at Capital Group, a rival asset manager in Los Angeles that is the parent of American Funds.

The position is a new one at Capital Group, a company spokesman said. T. Rowe Price said Gitlin, 44, is leaving "for a combination of personal and professional reasons."

Gitlin will be succeeded by Edward "Ted" Wiese, 55, currently head of the company's U.S. Taxable Low Duration team and portfolio manager of the U.S. Short-Term Bond Strategy. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐