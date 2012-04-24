版本:
T. Rowe profit edges up as investors show favor

April 24 Money manager T. Rowe Price Group said first-quarter earnings increased 1 percent as investors poured $12.4 billion into its popular mutual funds and institutional accounts.

Net income increased to $197.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $194.6 million, or 72 cents a share, a year earlier, Baltimore-based T. Rowe said on Tuesday.

