UPDATE 3-T. Rowe profit up as investors pour in money

* Q1 EPS 75 cents vs 72 cents yr ago
* Wall Street expected 77 cents
* Assets under management up 12 pct during Q1
* Investors added $5 bln to funds, $7 bln to institutional
accounts
April 24 Money manager T. Rowe Price Group
said first-quarter earnings increased 1 percent as
investors poured $12.4 billion into its popular mutual funds and
institutional accounts.
Net income increased to $197.5 million, or 75 cents a share,
from $194.6 million, or 72 cents a share, a year earlier,
Baltimore-based T. Rowe said on Tuesday.
Fund firms like T. Rowe and BlackRock, the world's
largest asset manager, saw only a modest increase in profits in
the first quarter. Despite the quarter's powerful stock market
rally, assets under management only just exceeded the levels of
a year ago.
T. Rowe's net income was slightly less than analysts had
expected but customer flows, a better barometer of future
profits, were higher than expected, Mac Sykes, an analyst at
Gabelli & Co said, adding the fund firm posted "a solid
quarter."
The firm benefited from Chief Executive Officer James
Kennedy's focus on investment performance, with 75 percent of
its funds outperforming their category averages over the past
three years.
"We recognize that the market returns we saw in the first
quarter would generally not be repeatable during the balance of
the year," Kennedy said in a statement. Markets remain
"anxious," he added, citing a host of potential problems, from
Europe's debt crisis to higher energy prices and China's slowing
economy.
Operating expenses rose 9 percent to $413 million while net
revenue rose 7 percent to $729 million from a year earlier as T.
Rowe increased its work force by about 3 percent and paid out
more to top performers.
The firm "paid for the great performance the team continues
to produce," Glenn Schorr, an analyst at Nomura Securities,
noted in a research report. Fund performance has been "rock
solid," Schorr added.
CEO Kennedy said the higher expenses would keep the firm
growing and successful. "We continue to invest for the future,"
he said.
Net assets at T. Rowe increased 12 percent during the
quarter to a record $554.8 billion on March 31. Investors added
a net $12.4 billion during the quarter, comprised of $5.3
billion to mutual funds and $7.1 to institutional accounts, with
further gains coming from the market's sharp rally. The inflows
came even as competitors like BlackRock and Janus Capital Group
reported net outflows for the quarter, though BlackRock
blamed a single large customer for skewing its results.
Shares of T. Rowe gained 2.1 percent to $62.31 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq Market. Through Monday's close, T. Rowe
shares had risen 7 percent so far this year, trailing the 9
percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index.
Analysts on average expected T. Rowe to report a profit of
77 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
T. Rowe does not give analysts guidance on its results and
rarely reports results that match the average estimate. Over the
prior four quarters, T. Rowe reported net income per share that
was 2.5 cents away from the estimate on average, including three
quarters where actual results trailed the estimate.