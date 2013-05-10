T. Rowe Price manager Milano quits New America Growth Fund

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
May 10 T. Rowe Price Group lost one of its top stock fund managers on Friday, as Joseph Milano quit to pursue other opportunities.
Milano, who ran the $4 billion New America Growth Fund, will be replaced by Dan Martino, manager of the firm's Media and Telecommunications Fund and related accounts, spokesman Brian Lewbart said.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.