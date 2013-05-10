版本:
T. Rowe Price manager Milano quits New America Growth Fund

May 10 T. Rowe Price Group lost one of its top stock fund managers on Friday, as Joseph Milano quit to pursue other opportunities.

Milano, who ran the $4 billion New America Growth Fund, will be replaced by Dan Martino, manager of the firm's Media and Telecommunications Fund and related accounts, spokesman Brian Lewbart said.
