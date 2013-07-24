版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 19:40 BJT

T. Rowe Price Group net income rises 20 percent

July 24 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group said its second-quarter profit rose 20 percent.

T. Rowe Price of Baltimore on Wednesday reported net income of $247.8 million, or 92 cents per share, up from $206.8 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐