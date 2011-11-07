KKR, Apollo clinch Texas pension mandates

Nov 7 KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Apollo Global
Management LLC (APO.N) will manage $3 billion each in
commitments on behalf of the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of
Texas, the two private equity companies said on Monday.
In a bid to diversify their fund-raising pool, buyout firms
are increasingly pitching for big managed accounts, whereby
institutional investors make allocations to a range of
investment products rather than specific funds.
KKR and Apollo will manage TRS capital through their
private markets operations, which include private equity, real
estate and energy and infrastructure.
The firms did not disclose details of the returns that TRS
was targeting in the mandates. TRS has seen internal rates of
return in its private equity investments of 29 percent since
inception, according to Nov. 4 presentation.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)