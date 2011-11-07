UPDATE 1-KKR, Apollo clinch Texas pension mandates

* Each to manage $3 bln for TRS

* Deal boosts firms' assets under management (Adds analyst comment, background)

Nov 7 KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) will manage $3 billion each in commitments on behalf of the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas, the two private equity companies said on Monday.

In a bid to diversify their fund-raising pool, buyout firms are increasingly pitching for big managed accounts, whereby institutional investors make allocations to a range of investment products rather than specific funds.

The mandates will boost the assets under management of KKR and Apollo, both of which saw them decline in the latest quarter compared with the previous quarter, as turbulent financial markets made investors more reluctant to invest in less liquid assets.

"Such types of account are becoming more frequent, particularly among big pension plans. Private equity firms attract more capital but at the same time the cost for their limited partners is lower," said Sandler O'Neill & Partners analyst Michael Kim.

KKR and Apollo will manage TRS capital through their private markets operations, which include private equity, real estate and energy and infrastructure.

The firms did not disclose details of the returns that TRS was targeting in the mandates. TRS has seen internal rates of return in its private equity investments of 29 percent since inception, according to Nov. 4 presentation.

Large private equity houses have been broadening their portfolio of services to cater to large institutional investors who increasingly want to deal with few or just one asset manager for all their investments.

In January, Carlyle Group agreed to buy Dutch-based private equity fund of funds manager Alpinvest, boosting its assets under management by more than 50 percent and gaining access to a wider product menu to attract money from investors. [ID:nLDE70P0RS] (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)