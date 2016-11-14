CORRECTED-Europe's top truck makers could face 100 bln euro cartel damages claim

(Corrects Bentham Europe ownership detail to show it is solely
owned by Elliott Management)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Nov 14 Litigation management company
Bentham Europe plans to fund a potential 100 billion euro ($110
billion) damages claim against Europe's biggest truck makers
after they admitted to operating a 14-year price cartel.
Bentham said on Monday it intends to back a group action on
behalf of truck buyers who fell victim to the cartel involving
Volvo, Daimler, Paccar's DAF, CNH
Industrial's Iveco and Volkswagen's MAN.
Four truck makers were fined a record 2.9 billion euros by
EU regulators in July for price fixing and passing on to
customers the costs of complying with stricter emission rules.
Volkswagen's MAN escaped a fine after it blew the whistle,
but all five conceded that they had operated a cartel between
1997 and 2011 apart from VW stablemate Scania, which remains
under investigation.
Bentham Europe, owned by funds managed by U.S. investment
firm Elliott Management, estimates that 10 million trucks were
sold across the EU in the period and that each one was
overpriced by about 10,500 euros.
Bentham, which is also funding shareholder lawsuits against
British supermarket chain Tesco and VW, said that it is too soon
to announce which law firm would bring its proposed claim or in
which European jurisdiction it would be filed.
Third-party litigation funding has become increasingly
mainstream in the UK over the past seven years. Funders offer to
pay for lawsuits in exchange for a share of any payout and
returns can be sizeable, but it is a high-risk business and
payments for successful claims can take years to materialise.
Critics say that litigation funding operators can bully
smaller companies by threatening class actions. But Bentham
Europe, whose competitors include the likes of Burford Capital
and United States-based Gerchen Keller Capital, says it
only takes on sizeable claims where it scents proper misconduct.
"Bentham is determined to bring the opportunity to recover
the overcharges to the attention of as many truck purchasers as
it can and enable these victims of the cartel collectively to
seek redress," said Bentham Europe's Chief Investment Officer
Jeremy Marshall.
"Claims against the truck cartel are expected to be one of
the largest-ever compensation claims resulting from a cartel
ruling."
Bentham is also funding a 100 million pound ($125 million)
investor damages claim against Tesco after an
accounting scandal and part of a multibillion-euro case against
VW after the company admitted cheating U.S. emissions tests,
sending its share price tumbling.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
($1 = 0.8022 pounds)
