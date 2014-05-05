Car comparison website TrueCar expects IPO to be priced at $12-$14/shr

May 5 TrueCar Inc IPO-TRUE.O, which runs a car-pricing comparison website, said it expected its initial public offering of 7.78 million shares to be priced at $12-$14 per share.

At the top end of its expected price range, the IPO could raise about $108.9 million and value the company just short of $1 billion.

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)