Car comparison website TrueCar expects IPO to be priced at $12-$14/shr

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 TrueCar Inc IPO-TRUE.O, which runs a car-pricing comparison website, said it expected its initial public offering of 7.78 million shares to be priced at $12-$14 per share.
At the top end of its expected price range, the IPO could raise about $108.9 million and value the company just short of $1 billion.
Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* CFO Jennifer Li to step aside for new role as Baidu Capital chief
* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows