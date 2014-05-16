版本:
TrueCar.com owner's shares rise about 15 pct in debut

May 16 Shares of TrueCar Inc, owner of car comparison website TrueCar.com, rose about 15 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $735 million.

The company, which sold all the 7.78 million shares, raised about $70 million after its initial public offering was priced at $9 per share, well below the expected range of $12 to $14.

TrueCar's shares opened at $9.70 and touched a high of $10.34 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan and RBC Capital Markets were the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
