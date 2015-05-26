TrueCar sees May site traffic to reach record 6.2 mln unique visitors

May 26 U.S. online car shopping service TrueCar Inc said it expected site traffic to reach record high levels in May, helped by a spike in visitors during the Memorial Day weekend.

The company said total number of unique visitors to TrueCar sites are expected to rise 40 percent to 6.2 million in May from a year earlier, boosted by holiday deals from automakers, partner promotions and incentives. (bit.ly/1cXXF3h)

The company said there was a spike in visitor traffic during the Memorial Day weekend, helped by a co-branded campaign with the United Services Automobile Association (USAA), a San Antonio, Texas-based financial institution serving current and retired members of the military.

"Initial weekend data show that total sales delivered by all dealers in our network worked out to two (cars) per minute," said Chief Executive Scott Painter.

TrueCar has nearly 11,000 certified franchise and independent dealers across the United States. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)