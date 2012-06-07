TRUenergy picks three banks for $3bln Australia IPO-sources

SYDNEY, June 7 TRUenergy, the Australian unit of
Hong Kong-listed CLP Holdings, is set to name UBS
, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch as lead managers for its expected $3 billion IPO,
three sources said.
"The shortlisted banks are negotiating terms with TRUenergy
and are seen getting formal mandates as early as this
afternoon," one of the sources said.
TRUenergy is eyeing a November IPO, said the sources, who
had direct knowledge of the plans but declined to be named
because the talks are confidential.
Another of the sources said RBS Morgan and a unit of
Commonwealth Bank of Australia will be retail brokers
for the offering.
A TRUenergy spokesman could not be reached for comment
immediately.