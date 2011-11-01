UPDATE 2-True Religion Q3 beats; to boost China presence

(Adds details on China expansion)

Nov 1 True Religion Apparel Inc posted a better-than-expected profit for the fourth straight quarter as its domestic retail business continued to flourish, and the premium denim maker unveiled a distribution agreement to expand its footprint in China.

The company, which sells its namesake jeans for as much as $300 in specialty boutiques and upscale department stores, saw same-store sales in the domestic retail segment grow 10.2 percent in the third quarter.

During the quarter, True Religion said it granted the Envols International Trading Co exclusive distributorship in China and non-exclusive distributorship in Hong Kong through an agreement that extends to December 2016.

Envols, known for expanding the wholesale and retail presence of the Giorgio Armani brand in China, will fund and operate True Religion Brand Jeans retail stores, shop-in-shops and other premium retail concepts in the region. KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $108.4 mln $106.7 mln $92.8 mln

Net income* $12.1 mln -- $11.8 mln

GAAP EPS $0.48 -- $0.48

Adjusted EPS $0.51 $0.48 $0.48 * Net income attributable to True Religion Apparel Inc.

* U.S. consumer direct segment, which includes online and retail store sales, grew 33.5 pct to $61.8 million.

* International sales rose 30.2 pct to $23.5 million.

* Gross margins increased to 64.8 percent.

* Now expects to open 5 more U.S. retail stores in 2011.

MARKET REACTION/COMMENTARY:

* Vernon, California-based True Religion's shares closed at $32.88 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

BACKGROUND/LINKS

* While most clothing companies face pressure from rising cotton prices, True Religion's premium jeans allow it to pass on these costs.

* The company has also cut back on its off-price business to retain its high-end positioning. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)