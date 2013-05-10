True Religion agrees to go private in $835 mln deal

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
May 10 Jeans and sportswear maker True Religion Apparel Inc said it would be acquired by investment management firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP in a deal worth about $835 million.
TowerBrook will pay $32.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 9 percent to the closing price on Thursday.
The price is 52 percent above True Religion's share price on Oct. 9, 2012, the day before it announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives, True Religion and TowerBrook said.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.