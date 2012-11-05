True Religion results beat analysts' estimates

Nov 5 True Religion Apparel Inc's results topped analysts' lowered expectations even as sales at stores open for more than a year fell 4.7 percent.

Third-quarter earnings rose to $12.3 million, or 49 cents per share, from $12.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year ago. Sales rose 9 percent to $118.5 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $113.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.